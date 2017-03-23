Sophia Sues Drug Distributors

The town of Sophia is working to fight the drug epidemic that is hurting people every day.

Sophia has joined many other municipalities throughout West Virginia in filing a lawsuit against drug distributors who funneled millions of pills into the area.

In this lawsuit these areas are blaming pharmaceutical companies for creating the drug crisis we have throughout our state.

The Mayor of Sophia said not only have pills caused problems for those addicted to them but now it's hurting law enforcement duties. "They're taking them away from their regular schedule and making them call an ambulance for someone who has overdosed. Most of the time these end in arguments and it's taking a lot of time," said the Mayor of Sophia, Danny Barr.

The Sophia Police Department has documented nearly half of their calls are drug related, many of those dealing with overdoses.

Mayor Barr hopes this situation can be resolved not only in West Virginia but nationwide.