WVU Tech Students Impact Beckley Housing Market

As the West Virginia Institute of Technology prepares to make it's full transition to the Beckley Campus the abundance of students moving into Beckley could help the area.

Matthew Parks is excited to welcome his new neighbors into the city. "I feel like it's good for the community, the more people come here it's good, especially students," said the Beckley Resident, Matthew Parks.

As a real estate broker in Beckley, Tim Berry shares that same excitement. "Oh it's going to be a big shot in the arm for the Beckley area," said the Owner of Tim Berry Real Estate Company, Tim Berry.

Berry believes the housing market will sky rocket in the upcoming months as students move into the area. "We're busy now, I see everyone needing to step up and be ready," said Berry.

Berry prepares for the 1300 students on top of the 200 staff members that plan to move right into this area, he said he has several homes available in the University District area. Those homes are so close to campus it gives students just a minute walk.

"We have a lot of property available here in the Beckley area from all ranges," said Berry. Berry said he has over 40 listings for homes people can buy and lease.

Not only does he strongly believe this will be great for all estate companies in Beckley, but he said it will have an economic impact. "They're going to shop, they're going to go to the grocery stores, they're going to pay taxes and it's just a wonderful thing to help build the area," said Berry.

The benefits aren't only limited to Beckley, "This is not just a city of Beckley thing, Raleigh County will benefit from it too," said Berry.

WVU Tech students will be arriving in Beckley this summer as they begin classes in August.