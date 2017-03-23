Woodrow Wilson basketball players sign letter of intent

The 2017 high school basketball season is over, but for a pair of local girls, a new career is just beginning. On Thursday, March 23, 2107 two Flying Eagles at Woodrow Wilson in Beckley signed their letters of intent. They will be heading to Potomac State to continue their playing careers.

Lyric Moon and Kaliyah Creasey plan to play for the Catamounts next year. Moon said this day was all about sharing the experience with her family and friends.

"I think it feels great," said Moon. "Without God and my support system, I wouldn't be able to even sign my name on the paper. But, I feel like Potomac is going to be a great place to get an education and play the sport that I love."

Moon plans to study psychology. Creasey wants to major in Physical Therapy.