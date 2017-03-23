UPDATE: The Fight Continues to Keep Jasper the Dog Alive

The controversial case of Jasper the dog continues are the judge files the order.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick filed an order March 17th, allowing Jasper's defense to file an appeal with the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Jasper is accused of biting two girls and the mother of those girls wants the dog to be put down, but Jasper's owners want to save his life. Jasper's lawyer tells 59 News she is now in the process of filing the appeal.

The lawyer is asking the West Virginia Supreme Court to over turn the magistrates decision to euthanize Jasper. The family is hoping the supreme court will listen and will allow the circuit court to step in and help them appeal it.

Jasper's lawyer said the next step in this case will take months to process.