Miner to mechanic: New River CTC offers retaining

A former coal miner from Fayette County has a new career thanks to programs at New River Community and Technical College's Advanced Technology Center. Michael Hicks enrolled in the Automotive Technology program.

“I was tired of getting laid off from work,” said Micheal T. Hicks. “My grandfather and father worked in the mines, and I did too. For over eight years, I would work, save up money and then get laid off. I needed more stability for my family.”

New River CTC offers both certificate and associate degree automotive programs at the Advanced Technology Center, Ghent. The 30-credit hour certificate program prepares students to work as maintenance and light repair technicians, and the 60 credit hour associate program provides the skills needed for employment as a master automobile service technology technician. Hicks said he enjoyed working on cars

“I like to make things work again,” he explained. “I like trying to figure out what is causing a problem and then fixing it. Learning about the electrical components is very helpful with this.”

Hicks will complete both the Certificate of Applied Science in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair and the Associate of Applied Science in Automobile Technology this spring with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA). He holds the highest GPA of any student attending classes at the Advanced Technology Center.