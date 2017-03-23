Greenbrier County School District Looking for Input for 2017-2018 Calendar

The Greenbrier County School District is looking for input from the community.



The 2017-2018 school year calendar is currently being developed. Right now, there are six options available for community members to choose from. You can find the options on the district's website. There, you can also take a survey on which calendar option you believe best suits students, parents, and faculty.



"This is the community's schools. So, without their input, and without their cooperation, and without an opportunity to voice how they feel, we're not truly doing what we need to do for public schools in Greenbrier County," says Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

You can also attend a meeting Thursday, March 23rd, from 6:30 to 7:30 at Western Greenbrier Middle School. There, comments and questions will be addressed about next school years calendar.