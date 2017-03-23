Marshall University Students Help Clean Up Rainelle

This week, the scene in Rainelle is not typical of a spring break.

"We could be on vacation somewhere warm but I love the state of West Virginia and I love Rainelle," says Marshall University Junior Josh Daugherty.

That love drove Josh and his classmates at MU to spend their spring break combing the streets of the flood ravaged town, disposing of large debris. An experience they've deemed humbling.

"We're picking up children's toys and we see swing sets, just knowing that it's not just like houses that are being torn down but it's just families that have been devastated," adds Shayna Garrett.

Each student mentioned their surprise reaction when they got to Rainelle. Almost a year after the floods, and the town is still filled with debris piles. "It was eye opening to see how much there's still to do," says Ben Foreman, "how much work still needs to be done."

The students know no role in the flood clean up is too small. Though they only spent a few days in Rainelle, they hope to put a dent in the devastation. "Coming here and helping out the community here, just knowing that this state has, all together, been affected by it. Not just the homes but the hearts of the people inside the homes and in the community," says Garrett.



