Major marijuana bust made in Crab Orchard

Nearly 20 pounds of pot was found at a home on Bradford Drive in Crab Orchard on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Benjamin Villanave was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver. He was arraigned in front of a Raleigh County magistrate.

The Beckley- Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was tipped off about the home after a traffic stop in Seaward County, Nebraska. The driver of the car had $57,000 and told deputies that it came from a marijuana sale in Raleigh County, WV. Homeland Security contacted the West Virginia State Police.

During the search of the Crab Orchard home, officers found 19.48 pounds of marijuana. According to a release, that is worth around $80,000. There were also 51 canisters of THC oil, $6,000 in cash and 13 guns.