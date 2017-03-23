Beckley to host candidate training for women

An effort to get candidates ready for the next big election is under way in West Virginia. Statewide organizations will hold five non-partisan training sessions across the Mountain State during the spring and summer of 2017. Each session is one day long and will be held in Morgantown, Charleston, Beckley, Logan and Martinsburg.

Three sessions are Candidate Training Academies, those are in Charleston, Logan and Martinsburg. The sessions in Beckley and Morgantown are titled "Ready to Run - By and For Women." A complete schedule is listed below.

The trainings are being organized by a coalition of groups lead by the Our Children, Our Future Campaign and the WV Women's Commission. The Secretary of State's office will also be there to offer basic information to participants who attend.

"Women, people of color, young people and working class West Virginians are all under-represented in our state legislature. That's unacceptable," said Stephen Smith of the WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, one of the groups that will lead training. "If you have ever thought of throwing your hat in the ring, this is the training for you."

Sessions will include Stump Speech and Communications, Asking for Money and Getting Ready to Run. Participants will learn the first steps they will need to take to decide what to run for and how.

"If we want our government to be more representative and more responsive, it means that we have to get more people to take the courageous step of running for office," stated Stacy North, chair of the WV Women's Commission.

Registration for the sessions is now open. Those who are interested may sign up at www.ocofwv.org/candidatetraining. The price is $50 for candidates and $20 for students and campaign managers. Space is limited, so organizers are recommending that those who are interested sign up as soon as possible.

SCHEDULE