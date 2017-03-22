Broadband growth discussed in Bluefield - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Broadband growth discussed in Bluefield

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Bringing people together to help improve communication in West Virginia and Virginia was the goal of a meeting held at the Bluefield Recreation Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.  It was sponsored by the Community and Economic development center of Bluefield, West Virginia.

The goal was to try and improve the broadband network in the Bluefield area to help grow and attract new businesses.  A team of experts are spending time in the region to come up with some ideas.

JOHN SMITH- SMART GROWTH AMERICA-"There's a world out there that would love to be a part of your environment here, but you got to make it friendly for them, and you got to make a downtown that says I have arrived when I get to your downtown," said John Smith with Smart Growth America.

If you have any ideas, just contact the city of Bluefield, WV.

