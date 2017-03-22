Young students learn the science of Meteorology

StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Mike Slifer went out to Ronceverte Elementary School to speak with some students about weather. The class, which is the Pre-K class of Ms. Patricia Defibaugh, was excited to hear about their classroom lessons from their own local meteorologist.

The class has begun a unit on weather. This unit includes information on sunny days versus rainy days, and includes some earth science lessons, such as how plants grow.

Slifer started out by talking about the differences between high pressure and low pressure. After explaining the differences, he demonstrated pressure by crushing a can. In the experiment, he heated water inside of the can by bringing it to a boil. Once boiling, he flipped the can upside-down into ice water. This motion results in low pressure forming in the can, which allows it to be crushed by the surrounding air.

The students loved it! After they talked about weather, the students told Slifer that they will be planting seeds. They plan on growing carrots and other flowers.

Slifer said the trip was a blast. He enjoyed talking to the students about weather.