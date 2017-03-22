Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Hosts Social Security Wor - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Hosts Social Security Workshop

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a power lunch titled "Learning How to Maximize Social Security."

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce say it is a seminar to teach people how Social Security works. It will feature a presentation by Troy Miller, Vice President and Manager of Retirement Products at Hilliard Lyons. 

The program will be an hour long lunch, beginning at noon on March 28th. It is free for members of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. If you are not a member, you can still attend by paying a $15 registration fee. 

Wednesday, March 22nd, is the last day to sign up. You can do so by visiting www.GreenbrierWVChamber.org

