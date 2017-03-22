Deadline Nears for FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

If you were impacted by the June 2016 floods and are still unsure what to do with your devastated home, there is help available.



The help for anyone affected is called the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management is accepting applications.

Homeowners have a few options when looking for help. "The most important thing is that if you were affected anywhere in this county by the flood, you are eligible to obtain funds to help you elevate your home, relocate your home, demo and rebuild your home, or have FEMA buyout your home so that it can't be used for any further development," says Paula Brown of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.



Brown adds that applying for the grant money must be done as soon as possible. If you have any questions you can call the GCHSEM office at 304-645-5444