Another out of state man is arrested for dealing heroin in WV

Police in Lewisburg arrested a man from Michigan on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 for dealing heroin and prescription pills. Investigators were called to a local hotel after they were tipped off about possible drug activity. When they searched the room, they found opana pills and heroin, along with an undisclosed amount of money.

Rodrick Loren Struckland, 26, of Inkster, MI was arrested and charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned on Wednesday morning and taken to the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at $25,000. The investigation was conducted by the Lewisburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.