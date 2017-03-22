West Virginia Senate eyes repeal of motorcycle helmet law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Senate has voted against referring to its Health Committee a legislative proposal to let motorcyclists ride without a helmet.

Senate Bill 549 has been approved already by the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. It goes next to the Judiciary Committee before a possible floor vote.

Sen. Ron Stollings, a Boone County Democrat, says repealing West Virginia's longstanding helmet requirement has major health implications, including the cost of related care.

Sen. Mark Maynard, a Wayne County Republican, says the Health Committee referral isn't necessary and the Judiciary Committee will fully review it. The Senate voted down the referral 20 to 13.

There are a few conditions that must be met before a person hops on their motorcycle to ride without a helmet. Those include that a person must be 21-years-old or more. They must have has a motorcycle license for two years or have completed a motorcycle safety course. They are also required to have insurance.

