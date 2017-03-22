Hundreds Rallied at the Capitol as Part of Natural Gas Rally

Hundreds of people showed up at the West Virginia Capitol complex on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 during the morning hours for a pro-natural gas rally. They said they want to make sure the industry can still offer good, high-paying jobs.

Lately, they feel jobs in oil and gas have plateaued. The rally's goal, according to rally participants, is making sure legislators keep creating opportunities.

"Number one, we want the legislators collectively to understand that this industry is already contributing a lot to the state, economy so we don't want them to do anything unintentionally that might harm the industry, so we want them to understand it's better if we do a couple policy changes this industry can really ramp up," commented Scott Rotruck of Energize West Virginia.

Governor Justice also made an appearance at the rally before giving a budget update.