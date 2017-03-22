West Virginia jobless rate dips to 5.2 percent in February

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has fallen four-tenths of a percentage point to 5.2 percent in February.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed residents fell by 3,300 to 40,300. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 1,700.

Employment gains included 700 in construction, 500 in leisure and hospitality, 400 both in manufacturing and financial activities, and 300 in mining and logging.

There were 600 job losses in trade, transportation and utilities.

The national unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.7 percent in February.

