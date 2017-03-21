Grocery stores hosts grand reopening

A local grocery store reopens after renovations. The Alderson Green Grocer had it's grand reopening today.

The store was closed for the past week as they made some major changes to their facilities.They will now offer a bigger deli selection, as well as more produce and bulk items.

Executive director Thomas Key said the store is a big boost for the local economy

"A lot of the produce that we sell in this store is local produce, so farmers bring their product in, we purchase it, and then retail it," said Key.

The store will also bring back the salad bar. The store opens at 10 am every day of the week.