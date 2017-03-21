17th Annual Four Season Women's Conference Held At Quality Hotel

The 17th annual Four Season Women's Conference happened on Tuesday March 21, 2017 at the Quality Hotel in Bluefield. The theme of the event was set sail for success. The purpose of the event is to inspire and motivate women. The first woman Chairman of the Virginia State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Jean Clary Bagley, was the keynote speaker.

Bagley said, "Success is really all about attitude. My presentation was not about success in a career but success in life and making a positive difference."

It was put on by the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce.