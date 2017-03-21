Arrive Alive Campaign Begins At Virginia Schools

A statewide campaign kicked off on March 20, 2017 in Virginia to promote safe driving for teens during high risk months. The campaign is called Arrive Alive. It focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during months that are close to prom and graduation. Tazewell High School's Driver's Education Teacher Jeff Ray believes it's important to bring the real world to the lesson. He tries to bring speakers, people who've been involved in accidents involving drinking and share those with his students.

Ray said, "If we could touch one kid's life maybe save their life, it's worth it. We need safer drivers on the road."

The campaign encourages teen drivers to wear their seat belt in every seating position and to obey the speed limit. THS Junior Baylee Sheets said just the little mistakes in life can change your future.

Sheets said, "Don't let peer pressure take it over. Have fun without using alcohol or drugs."

According to the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office, more than 42,000 teen drivers were involved in crashes over the past 5 years from May to August. More than 200 of those were fatal.

Ray said, "We want to be positive influences instead of a negative on our society, our community."



The campaign is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and the Virginia State Police.