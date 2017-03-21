Suspect in police chase still on the run

Law enforcement officers in Raleigh County are asking for help from the community to track down a suspect in a string of crimes. State Troopers, Raleigh County Deputies and police from Beckley and Sophia were called out after a man pulled a gun in the Johnstown Road area of Beckley at around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017. The suspect is also wanted for theft and fleeing from police. During the chase the man nearly hit a Sophia Police cruiser.

The suspect has been seen in the area of Lowe's in Beckley and the MacArthur Walmart. He was driving a Black Dodge Pickup with West Virginia tags. The license plate number is 8XM-560. There are West Virginia stickers on the back of the cab window.

Anyone with information on the name or location of the suspect is asked to contact 911, your local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers WV at their web site. Anonymous tips can also be made online using the P3 Tips App on your computer, phone or mobile device.