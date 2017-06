A new dollar store in Raleigh County is about a month away from opening.

A Dollar General is coming to Ghent.

The superintendent of the project said construction started on Oct. 1, 2017 and is expected to finish April 20, 2017. He told 59News the unseasonably warm winter has substantially helped speed up the process of building it.

The grand opening is projected to be on April 30, 2017.

