McDowell County Commission Expanding Trail

The McDowell County Commission is in the process of expanding the Hatfield and McCoy Trail.

Gordon Lambert, County Commission president, said he's submitted the paperwork for a new trail head that would come back to Welch. It would start at War and go through Gary, then end at Welch.

Lambert told 59News the trail would provide a positive economic boost to the county.

"Well it could be so much for places of business, cabins going up, places people can rent, people coming in to buy gas, staying in hotels, places to eat," Lambert said.

Two of the three companies needed to sign off on the trail expansion have done so. Lambert said the Hatfield and McCoy Trail committee plans to start working on it as soon as the third company approves it.

