Empty Bowls project returns to Beckley - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Empty Bowls project returns to Beckley

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

An annual tradition to help local food pantries returns to the Raleigh County seat in 2017.  People in Beckley have been preparing for months for the fourth annual Empty Bowls project. At the fundraiser on April 1, 2017, hand painted bowls will be auctioned off at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley.

"You get a wonderful lunch provided by the restaurants around town everything is donated and with that you get to pick your own personal bowl to take home with you and it serves as a reminder of the food need in our area," said organizer Rebecca Beckett.

In 2016, the group raised more than $17,000 for food banks in Raleigh County. Beckett said she hopes to be just as successful this year.  Tickets are $15 a piece and the event will be going on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday April 1.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.