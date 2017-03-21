Chessie's on the Square: New Appalachian Cuisine

Chessie's on the Square celebrates Mountain State heritage with New Appalachian Cuisine. Executive Chef Samantha Hall describes New Appalachian Cuisine as a fresh twist on old school, comfort food classics. This is seen in some of their trademark dishes like Chipotle Mac and Cheese.

It starts out with essentials like butter, cream and cheese but takes a turn with the addition of one spicy ingredient, pureed chipotle peppers.

"It adds a smoky, sweet flavor. It's not super hot. Again, we're trying to do a different take on the traditional mac and cheese. So we have your normal mac and cheese that Grandma made, but Grandma never used peppers," said Hall.

If you dine in at the restaurant, you'll notice more than just the food.

"Our owner's wife actually went through thousands of pictures and made these really awesome collages on the wall and it's local Hinton art, we have train pictures and lifestyle pictures and old store shops," Hall added.

But another work of art, just as important is their signature Shrimp and Grits. Chessie's on the Square puts together this best-selling, Appalachian dish with Italian polenta to give a more modern flavor, along with all the classics like blackened shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions and andouille sausage.

You can find Chessie's on the Square in Hinton's Historic District on 405 2nd Ave. They're open Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.