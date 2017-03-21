DUI Simulator Teaches WV Students the Dangers of Impaired Driving

Students at Fayetteville High School got the chance to experience what it's like to drive under the influence.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought a DUI Simulator to the school showing students the dangers of driving drunk.

Educators said this an effective way to give kids a safe understanding of what could happen if they drove impaired. "Videos, books, and anyone in he classroom is one dimensional. Here was actually have them feeling it, touching it rather than just having the facts be explained," said a Public Health Educator, Daniel Pickens.

The DUI simulator lesson has been in every high school in West Virginia at least once. Tomorrow (3/22) the simulator will be at Meadow Bridge High School educating students in Greenbrier County.