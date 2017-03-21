Raleigh County Commission Supports WV Tolls

This morning (3/21) a motion was approved by the Raleigh County Commission to continue to support the West Virginia tolls.

Commissioners believe supporting the West Virginia Turnpike is important for Raleigh County. Commissioners said no matter the weather, the turnpike roads are always clear and safe for people to drive on.

If the tolls were removed, Raleigh County Commissioners see the downside. "Pushing the maintenance costs and other costs associate with that road to the state would further burden the state when a majority of that comes from out of state people," said the President of the Raleigh County Commission, Byrd White.

Commissioners said the West Virginia Parkways Authority makes it easy on West Virginia residents to drive through the tolls with E-ZPass.

They believe keeping the tolls will give the state more money to obtain other roads.