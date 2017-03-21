WVU Tech to host Golden Bear Weekend

A weekend full of events to highlight WVU Tech in Beckley, WV is just a couple weeks away. The university will hold their Golden Bear Weekend to connect with the community and honor notable alumni.

The events kick on Friday, April 7, 2017 with the WVU Tech alumni association's Beckley chapter meeting. That will take place at Bunker's in Glade Springs and will begin at 7 p.m. The chapter aims to serve alumni in counties throughout southern West Virginia.

On Saturday, April 8 there will be several events held at Epling Stadium. Those will begin at 11 a.m., weather permitting, with a showcase of racing buggies and remote-controlled planes from students with the Society of Automotive Engineers Baha and Aero teams. People who attend the event will also be able to participate in presentations from the Association for Women Engineers, Scientists or Mathematicians Empowerment (AWESOME). Then at noon, the WVU Tech baseball team will play a double header. All of these events are open to the public.