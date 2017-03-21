Homer Hickam Visits with Local Students

McDowell County native, author and former NASA Engineer Homer Hickam traveled around West Virginia on Monday, March 21, 2017 to inspire students in his home state.Included in his travels was a trip to Horace Mann Middle School, where he spoke with a group of kids. His goal in talking with students is pushing them to live up to their dreams.

"I'm happy to come back and kind of represent a successful West Virginia that they might want to emulate, and think about maybe doing greater things", Hickam said.

The West Virginia native traveled to several other schools throughout the day across the state. He is speaking in his home county on Tuesday. That event is set for 1 p.m. at Mount View High School in Welch, WV.