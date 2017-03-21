UPDATE: Arrest made in Lewisburg stabbing

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 UPDATE:

Lewisburg Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Edwood Gerardo Reyes Cortijo, 23, of San Juan, Puerto Rico who is accused of First Degree Murder. His roommate, 21-year-old Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades, died at Charleston Area Medical Center on Tuesday after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Lewisburg. Police said both men were originally from Puerto Rico.

Cortijo is still in the hospital at this time suffering from injuries in the fight with Morales-Andrades. He will be arraigned when he is released from the hospital. That is expected to happen later in the week.

ORIGINAL STORY: Charges are pending in an investigation into a stabbing that happened in Lewisburg, WV on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Officers with the Lewisburg Police Department were called to the Perrine Apartments at around 3 a.m. There were reports of a man who was stabbed several times and lying in the parking lot.

Investigators discovered that there was a fight between two men who shared an apartment. Police said both men were stabbed. They were taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, but were later transferred to a hospital in Charleston. That is where one of the men died.

The names of the men have not been released at this time. Officers are working to contact relatives. The investigation is still open and charges are expected to be filed in the case.