Kentucky Felon Arrested in McDowell County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Felon Arrested in McDowell County

Posted: Updated:

On Monday, March 20, 2017, State Police arrest a man wanted on felony charges in Kentucky. Troopers pulled over a car in the Northfork area of McDowell County.

James Reed was riding in the passenger seat, when Troopers asked for his information he gave a false identity. After some investigating, Troopers discovered Reed's identity, as well as the fact that he was wanted on a felony charge of non-payment of child support.
 

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. He is also facing charges of providing false information to State Police and driving without a license.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.