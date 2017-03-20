Kentucky Felon Arrested in McDowell County

On Monday, March 20, 2017, State Police arrest a man wanted on felony charges in Kentucky. Troopers pulled over a car in the Northfork area of McDowell County.

James Reed was riding in the passenger seat, when Troopers asked for his information he gave a false identity. After some investigating, Troopers discovered Reed's identity, as well as the fact that he was wanted on a felony charge of non-payment of child support.



He is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. He is also facing charges of providing false information to State Police and driving without a license.