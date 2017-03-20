Shady Spring HS archery athletes prep for State Tournament

The Shady Spring High School and Middle School Archery teams are headed to the State Tournament. But not before they get one more week of practice. 59 News talked to some of the athletes about their big weekend ahead.

"I am super excited. I cannot wait to be down there. It's always like very exciting and there's so much adrenaline, it's going to be amazing," said Renee Hicks, Shady Spring High School Senior.

Renee Hicks is one of the 24 high school archers headed to the State Tournament in Charleston. Even though it's her seventh time going, she's still just as excited as her first time competing in the tournament.

"We have to work as a team and we have to get our scores up so we can be amazing like always," Hicks added.

The Shady Spring High School and Middle School team were two of the top six schools in the state to qualify for the competition. If they score high enough on Saturday, they could earn a spot at National Championship in Kentucky.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my teammates and me hopefully, do well, succeed, hopefully get first place and go on to nationals," said Haley Gross, Shady Spring High School Senior.

But it's not as easy as they make it look. The archers are scored on a national standard for judging. They'll shoot 30 arrows and each arrow has a maximum potential score of ten points. The closer the arrow lands to the bulls-eye, the more points they score.

"We have to focus and try to bring up all our scores, make sure we all improve so that'll make the team score higher so we can do better," Gross added.

But no matter how the athletes finish the day, Coach York is just excited to see them bring their best game.

"They work hard. Everyday I see the kids improving in shooting. The kids are positive, they have a good positive attitude," said William York, Shady Spring High School Archery Coach.