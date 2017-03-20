Tazewell Preschoolers Participate In St. Jude Trike-A-Thon - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Tazewell Preschoolers Participate In St. Jude Trike-A-Thon

Students at the Tazewell Presbyterian Preschool participated in a Trike-A-Thon for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital on Monday March 20, 2017.  About 18 children rode their tricycles supporting a good cause.  The students raised about $3,400 to go towards cancer research at St. Jude.  Preschool Teacher Donnetta Graham said they have done this event for more than 10 years, raising about $30,000 through the years. 

Graham said, "They're having a great time and this teaches the children to give to the community and also to be a blessing to others."

It was held at the Perry Fuller Building at the fairgrounds in Tazewell. 

