Inside the Blue Shows In-Depth Look At Tazewell County Sheriff's Office Every Week

Every week the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is offering an up close look at what they do. Inside the Blue is a live Facebook video on the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that now happens every Monday at 3 p.m. In their latest video on March 20, 2017, Sheriff Brian Hieatt gave community viewers an in-depth look at what goes on at their 911 dispatcher center. Hieatt, who's been the sheriff for 6 years, says people respond well on social media.

Hieatt said, "We've seen that our citizens feel real comfortable with sending us messages, private messages about crimes that were committed, people we're looking for. I think it's because we've shown them that we're not just somebody that you can't get a hold of. We're right there, right on your Facebook page ready to hear any concerns that they have."

The sheriff wants people in the community to understand what they do and get an inside look.

Hieatt said, "It's important to show people what we do and let them meet some of the people in the sheriff's office that they wouldn't normally know who's here or be able to meet unless it's on a negative basis."

Sgt. Ron Holt wants to be able to interact with the community in a positive way.

Holt said, "We're a very community oriented sheriff's office. Anybody that knows anything about our sheriff's office knows that's very important to the sheriff and to the people that work here is to be able to interact with our community and be a part of our community."

Their first live video they shot last week has about 6,000 views so far.