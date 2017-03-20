Summers County Council on Aging Pushes Meals on Wheels Program

The Summers County Council on Aging is making sure its seniors in need are being fed a hot lunch everyday.

It's promoting the March for Meals campaign this week through the Meals on Wheels program. Lin Goins, director of the Council on Aging, said more than 100 hot lunches are delivered to seniors in need on daily basis.

"This week is really to let the general public know that this program is much needed," Goins said. "When they go and knock on the door and see the citizens who need these meals, it puts a blessing on them."

Goins said the Meals on Wheels program is paid for through grants and state funding from the West Virginia Lottery.

He told 59News it's crucial that the program continues to be funded because of how many seniors rely on it's services.

