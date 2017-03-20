Interstate Bridge in Raleigh County Under Repair

A bridge on Interstate-77 near the Ghent exit is undergoing construction.

Bill Wallace, one of the workers at the site, said he and the crew have been working for about a couple weeks on it as of March 20, 2017. Concrete on the bridge is wearing out and needs repairs.

Wallace said there is still plenty of work to do before the bridge is fixed.

"We got to go in and take all the deck off the bridge, then they got to prefabricate sections of new deck to put on," Wallace said. "Then just tie everything together and switch to the other lane and do it all over again."

Wallace told 59News the cold weather last week put the crew slightly behind, but they're working quickly to finish it.

He said the goal is to have the repairs complete sometime after Memorial Day, 2017.