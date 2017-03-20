Local DJ talks about Chuck Berry's legacy

Chuck Berry is remembered as the founder of Rock and Roll, a prolific storyteller who influenced a generation of musicians. Berry died on Saturday, March 18 at the age of 90. He was found unresponsive in his home outside of St. Louis, MO.

His legacy left an impact on those who played his music over the airwaves here in West Virginia.

"He's going to be remembered as the father, as the godfather of Rock and Roll because what he did is he took his R&B roots, his blues roots, and combined it with a little bit of country, his personality, his duck walk, his famous duck walk, and all of that and so many people emulated him," said Groovy 94.1 DJ, Ted Morrow.

Berry is survived by his wife, Thelma Suggs, and his four children.