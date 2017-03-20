After flood, White Sulphur Springs businesses bounce back

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Small businesses in Greenbrier County are bouncing back following last year's devastating floods.

The Register-Herald reports that the city of White Sulphur Springs staged a series of ribbon-cutting ceremonies earlier this month to welcome nearly a dozen businesses that have either newly opened or reopened after the June 23 floods. The floods killed 23 people and ravaged homes, businesses and infrastructure.

RockFab, a store that sells kitchen countertops and other stone products, opened less than three weeks prior to the disaster. Despite the fact that more than 14 inches of water surged through the store, manager Rhonda Shay says the business is once again open.

Other White Sulphur Springs businesses recognized during the March 4 ribbon-cutting ceremonies include a home furnishing store, a clothing boutique and a gun store.

