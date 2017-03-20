David Rockefeller dies at 101

NEW YORK (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush says David Rockefeller's connections and "keen aptitude for issues" made him a valuable adviser to presidents of both parties.



Bush says in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, are "deeply saddened" by the death of their "wonderful friend." He calls Rockefeller one of the "brightest Points of Light."



A spokesman says Rockefeller died in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico Hills, New York. He was 101.



He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family's fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts. He was an uncle to former West Virginia Senator John D. "Jay" Rockefeller IV.

