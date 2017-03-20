Historic Thurmond home featured in "Matewan" is vandalized

The National Park Service is asking for help from the community to find the people who vandalized an historic home in Thurmond. The John Bullock/Roger Armandtrout House, also known as "Fatty Lipcomb's" was broken into during the weekend of March 3 - 5, 2017. Investigators said the break-in most likely happened on Saturday, March 4.

According to a release from the NPS, there were doors and windows that were destroyed. A second story porch railing was ripped off and furniture was thrown from the second floor. Walls around the house, along with a road sign and two nearby CSX train cars, were spray painted with graffiti.

The house is owned by the National Park Service in the Thurmond Historic District. It was built around 1900 and was used as a boarding house. The house was featured in the 1987 film "Matewan" and there was significant repair work done on the building in the early 2000's.

"This kind of intentional destruction is not only unlawful, but it is also very disrespectful to the community of Thurmond and to the thousands of visitors that come each year to learn more about this historic treasure," said New River Gorge NR Superintendent, Lizzie Watts. "We are reaching out to the community to assist us in finding the person or people responsible for this crime."

Anyone with information on who may have been involved in the vandalism and destruction is asked to contact the National Park Service at 304-465-6516 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously by using the P3 Tips app on your computer, phone or mobile device.