WVU Tech Forensics Summer Camp Opens a Second Session

This summer West Virginia Institute of Technology at the Beckley campus is offering a forensics camp for all middle school students.

The Department of Social Sciences and Public Administration with has opened a second session of the camp which will run from June 29th-30th from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This program will teach kids how to investigate on crimes scenes.

Campers will get the chance to learn how to work with cadaver dogs on mock crimes scenes in their brand new building. The camp will touch on topics like; Criminal Justice, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, and crime scene investigation.

The deadline to sign up is May 28th and to do that you can visit WVU Tech's website at http://sspa.wvutech.edu/forensic-investigation/camp