Detroit men arrested for dealing heroin in Beckley

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
The fight against narcotics trafficking in Beckley took at step forward on Monday, March 20, 2017.  After an investigation that lasted around two months, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit searched a home on South Fayette Street in Beckley.  Inside they found heroin which law enforcement officers said has a street value of around $27,000.  They also found a gun.

Martel Shuler, 22, and Tyree Justice, 19, both of Detroit, MI were arrested.  They are charged with Possession with Intent Deliver Heroin and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.  They were set to be arraigned and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.  Justice's bond was set at $100,000.

