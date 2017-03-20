FREE Cone Day at Dairy Queen

To celebrate the first day of spring, Dairy Queen gave away free ice cream cones.

Dairy Queen gave out cones to show their appreciation for their customers. Customers can enjoy a free small soft-serve vanilla ice cream in a crispy cone.

"A lot of people come out, some people bring school kids out on the bus, they'll call before to let us know they're coming," said the Manager of Dairy Queen on Harper Road in Beckley, Becky Mierman.

Restaurants are also accepting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provides 32 million treatments to sick children in need every year.

Last year Dairy Queen raised over $200,000 in donations which all stayed in West Virginia. Over the past 32 years Dairy Queen raised over $120 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.