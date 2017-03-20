Video Goes Viral After Princeton Girls Almost Get Hit by Cruise Ship on Jet Skis

Two girls from Princeton took a trip to Coco Beach for spring break just last week where they encountered a life or death situation. Video from the rescue went viral.

"It was our first day of spring break and we had just gotten there, it had only been two hours," said Skylar Pentasuglia.

As childhood best friends, Allison Garrett and Skylar Pentasuglia took a trip to the sunshine state to kick back and relax. Within hours of their arrival the two headed out on jet skis for some fun, but that fun took a turn for the worst. "My brother said the cruise ships getting ready to come through, we need to move," said Skylar Pentasuglia.

The two quickly realized they needed to get out of the cruise ships way and that's when their jet ski flipped upside down. "It flipped completely over, it was right then when my brother said we need to get out of the way, the cruise ships coming," said Skylar Pentasuglia.

In that moment of panic the two girls say the ship was just feet away from crushing them. "We we're in danger, it was right there at us," said Allison Garrett. "I was seriously screaming what are we going to do because this boat was coming at us," said Skylar Pentasuglia.

After wrestling the current, the girls became breathless. "The current just kept pulling us to where the cruise ship was coming," said Skylar Pentasuglia.

Right before the ship had the chance to run over the two helpless jet skiers, one deputy came to their rescue by boat. "We wouldn't be here- he's the whole reason we are here," said Allison Garrett

After a near death experience, these two girls have a lesson to convey to all other spring breakers out there. "Be really cautious because we were no where near the cruise ship and it came out of no where," said Allison Garrett.

Both girls left the scene with minor injuries and are thankful to be alive today.