Public Lands Rally held at the State Capitol

On Saturday morning the steps of the Capitol Building were filled with community members and state officials, signs in hand, bringing awareness to the importance of public lands. Concerned residents like Sarah Hinnant says it's important for the health and well being of people and other families like hers to keep public lands accessible.

"If we don't then there will be nowhere for people to go and unwind and relax on the weekends. In recreation we find our voice for protecting the environment and without that, without getting the kids involved in recreation it won't be protected for the years to come," said Hinnant.

House of Delegates member Mike Pushkin was another speaker at the event asking state legislators to protect public lands. He believes they not only create jobs, but also play a large role in the economic impact of tourism.

"A lot of people visit state parks, they visit national forests. Unfortunately we don't have a national park in West Virginia, if we did I think it would be a big economic boom for us. But it's about creating jobs and bringing people to the state," said Pushkin, 37th Delegate District.

Emma Searson, the organizer for the Protect Our Public Lands campaign says there are proposals in Congress to weaken protections for public lands and even proposals to sell off national forests. She's hoping Saturday's rally will send a message to state legislators to keep that from happening.

"We just think it's important to show West Virginia's lawmakers how much West Virginians care about these issues because it's our understanding that Senator Manchin and Senator Capito are undecided on some of these issues and this is our opportunity to show them that this matters to their constituents and that they have an opportunity to do something really good for the state," said Searson.

Outdoor recreation in the Mountain State produces $7.6 billion in economic activity, annually and is directly responsible for more than 81,000 West Virginia jobs according to a report from the Outdoor Industry Association.