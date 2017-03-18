Bake Sale Held For Tazewell Woman Battling Colon Cancer

A bake sale was held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 for a Tazewell woman who is battling colon cancer. 32 year old Sharina Cecil and her twin sister Edwinna and family were preparing hot dogs, baked beans, and coleslaw slaw at Midway Church of Christ. The bake sale was held to help Sharina with medical costs after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Sharina said, "I have stage 4 colon cancer that's metastasized to my liver. I have 2 spots on my liver. On Thursday of this coming up week, they're going to do surgery and they're going to resection a part of my colon like removing the bad part. They're going to take a part of my liver off and they're going to remove my gallbladder."

Sharina said she is relying on her faith to get her through this process.

She said, "I feel very very blessed. God is good. We serve an awesome God. We have some awesome people in our community that are willing to come out and help and are very selfless with giving. Although I'm going through a little bit of trials or whatever, I feel like that helps to make it easier."

Cecil had 6 rounds of chemo. Her twin sister Edwina Cecil is calling her a hero.

Edwinna said, "To have the sickness going on, I think she is a hero because we have people now who don't even want to get out of bed to you know go down the street to work. She's driving all the way to Lebanon every morning with chemo and you know she's a trooper. She really is."

Sharina said, "It's a journey. I'll have a good testimony at the end of it."



Sharina will be having surgery Thursday March 23, 2017 at UVA in Charlottesville, Virginia. She'll be out of work for 3 months after the surgery. Anyone who would like to donate can e-mail cecilsharina@yahoo.com for more information.