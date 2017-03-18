THS Softball Team Focus On Fundamentals On Saturday - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

THS Softball Team Focus On Fundamentals On Saturday

Girls on the Tazewell High School Varsity Softball Team were putting in work on Saturday March 18, 2017.  Players were working on their skills after their scrimmage was canceled.  Head Coach Tom Keene said they usually work on fundamentals and bunt defenses on Saturdays.  Keene said they won their first scrimmage against Abingdon.  Last season they went 12 and 9 and won the conference and finished second in the conference tournament.  They lost in the first round of the region tournament last year . 
Keene said they focus on the little things. 

Keene said, "If you focus on the little things, I think it takes care of the big things.  It doesn't matter whether it's at the locker room area or down on the field.  If there's a piece of trash, go pick it up.  It makes you I think an all around better ball club."

They face Graham on Tuesday for their first regular season game.   Keene said they want to be competitive. 

