Lewisburg celebrates St. Patrick's Day with the shortest parade

Around the world people celebrated St. Patrick's Day, but the city of Lewisburg hosted it's own unique party.

The Irish Pub hosted the shortest st. Patrick's day parade in America this evening, despite the rain. Members of the community and out of town guests enjoyed live music, dancing and of course the green beer.

Owners say they love putting on a good show and seeing everyone have a good time.

"I play music and meet a lot of new people, people passing through or people that live here that have never been to the pub before or some people that come out once a year," said co-owner, Patrick O'Flaherty.

Co-owner Willa Izzo agreed, "It is out favorite time of the year because we have all of our patron plus a lot more people who we have never met before but they love to celebrate."

The parade only lasted about two minutes, but the celebration continued throughout the night.