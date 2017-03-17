Beckley Police conduct D.U.I. checkpoint

If you're out celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, you might also want to plan ahead for a sober driver to take you home. Friday night the Beckley City Police Department conducted a D.U.I. checkpoint on Rural Acres Drive.

Officers look for impaired drivers, underage drinking and anyone driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license.

"It's extremely important, not only for your safety but for the safety of everyone else out on the roadway. It's too easy to get someone else to drive," said Sargent Jamie Wilhite, Beckley City Police Department.

Sargent Wilhite says he hopes Friday night's checkpoint will cut down on the number of impaired drivers and also create awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

"Just go out, have a good time. We're not against anyone having a good time but if you drink, just be responsible. Make responsible decisions for your safety as well as everyone else's," Wilhite added.

The DUI checkpoint is funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.