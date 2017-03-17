Mercer County Students Celebrate Kick Butts Day

Students in Mercer County hit the streets in Princeton on Friday March 17, 2017 to celebrate Kick Butts Day. It's all in the name of promoting tobacco free habits. About 50 students involved in the program called Students Against Destructive Decisions from Princeton Senior, Montcalm, and Pikeview High Schools picked up cigarette butts right outside of the courthouse in Princeton. They put out marking flags indicating where the cigarette buts were. They marched from Community Connections to the courthouse while doing chants. Junior at Pikeview Tara Flinchum said it's a peaceful protest. She spoke on what she hopes people get out of the protest.

Flinchum said, "To keep mercer clean first of all. Like your cigarette butts, when people throw them out the window it's a big mess honestly. To keep it away from kids and just try to stay healthy and keep the community healthy."

Freshman at Montcalm High School Audrie Helmondollar said, "It's great to know that you're not the only who cares and you're not that one that is trying to make a difference. There's other people to help you."

Assistant Director of Community Connections Travis Helmondollar said it is not ok for big tobacco to continue targeting youth.

Travis said, "Public health is a critical problem, an issue that we see daily throughout all sectors of the community. It's really unique when we have students involved in the same message. You can empower students and encourage them to be leaders."

91.2 percent of high school students in West Virginia do not smoke.We are told 68.8 of them do not use e-cigarettes.